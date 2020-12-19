Mumbai: Officials link bulk of new cases to gatherings, eating out

People register for Covid-19 testing in Thane on Friday. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Health officials are worried that the bulk of the recent Covid-19 cases registered in the city are people who may have contracted the virus after taking part in a large social gathering like a marriage or during an outing at a restaurant.

“About 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 20 per cent of the city’s social events. There is lack of compliance with physical distancing norms,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Mumbai Covid-19 Task force. Joshi said people should isolate themselves at hints of first symptom. “But several discard it thinking it is common flu,” he said.

In the last one week, Mulund (T ward), Andheri West (K West), Kandivali (R South), Borivali (R Central), and Andheri East (K East) recorded 40-70 fresh cases on a daily basis. All other wards are recording 20-40 cases on an average each day.

In Mulund, assistant commissioner Kishor Gandhi said while the overall caseload is on the decline, all new cases are now limited to highrises with increased mobility.

In Kurla, medical officer Dr Jeetendra Jadhav said of 10-20 new cases daily, 90 per cent are from highrises. “But people are reluctant to give details if they attended a party or marriage. They think their friends will get into trouble and will have to observe quarantine,” he said.

In D-ward, covering Malabar Hill area, assistant commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said recently a couple tested positive just before they planned to attend a wedding. “Imagine how many they would have infected. Norms allow only 50 people to attend a wedding but people tend to invite more. We have asked wedding venues to keep a tab of contact details of all those attending a wedding but that is also a difficult task to do.”

Mumbai’s total Covid-19 case load is 2.85 lakh with 500-700 new cases recorded on a daily basis. T ward covering Mulund records highest weekly Covid growth rate at 0.32 per cent while lowest is B ward (Sandhurst Road) at 0.10 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd