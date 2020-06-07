Mumbai: Officials conduct search but find no source of suspected gas leak

On Saturday night, residents from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Powai and Kanjurmarg had started complaining about a gas-like smell. (Representational) On Saturday night, residents from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Powai and Kanjurmarg had started complaining about a gas-like smell. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corpoation did not find any source of the suspected gas leak that took place on Saturday, despite a search conducted in areas from where residents complained about a foul smell. Officials said all efforts were taken to find out about the suspected leak.

On Saturday night, residents from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Powai and Kanjurmarg had started complaining about a gas-like smell. Following instructions from the Disaster Management Cell, the Mumbai Fire Brigade sent a team to check a company in Govandi east. However, nothing was found in the inspection. Subsequently, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Powai and Kanjurmarg were also searched, where nothing was found once again.

“We have dispatched 17 fire engines to find out the source of the gas leak, but nothing has been found,” said P S Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer. “Announcements were also made to residents to not panic. We have kept hazmat vehicles on standby in case of any chemical leaks.”

In September last year, a similar incident had taken place wherein people in many parts of western and eastern suburbs had complained about a suspected gas leak. However, even then, the source of the smell was not established.

