Mumbai offices can’t have over 50% staffers working at one go

The state government on Monday imposed a mandatory work from home policy for employees of private offices in Mumbai, intensifying lock down measures to combat COVID-19 cases.

As the number of active cases rose to six in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved a proposal making it mandatory for offices to shift to a rotational work schedule, ensuring that there is not more than 50 per cent of the work force present in an office at any given time.

Invoking provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, following Uddhav’s nod, issued orders to private offices asking them to operate at less than 50 per cent staff capacity during office hours, permitting the remaining to operate from home, said senior officials.

While shutting down schools, colleges, malls, theatres, gymnasiums and auditoriums in Mumbai in the first batch of restrictions imposed on March 13 and March 14, the state had initially requested private offices to allow people to work from home.

The government has made an exception for establishments involved in the supply of essential and emergency services, including Internet service providers, banks, water supply, telephone services, rail and transportation, food and vegetables, groceries, hospitals, medical centres and medical stores, among others. “The restrictions won’t apply to them,” said a senior official.

The move is aimed at reducing the number of commuters using trains and buses and also reducing crowd presence in business districts.

Pardeshi said that the failure to comply with these orders would invite criminal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant. He also issued directives asking assistant municipal commissioners of administrative wards and the police to issue advisories asking people not to gather for masses, at sea beaches and at public places.

It further asked the police to restrict vehicular movement in areas of isolation and quarantine centres like Kasturba Hospital, King Edward Memorial hospital and Seven Hills hospital.

Visitors’ entry restricted in Mantralaya

The state government Monday issued an order to restrict entry of visitors to Mantralaya (state secretariat) till further notice, due to the novel coronavirus threat. Visitors pass management system at Mantralaya, officials at the home department said, has been also stopped till further orders.

“While 10 people will be allowed to meet ministers per day, five people will be allowed to meet secretaries each day. All visitors will have to undergo medical check-up like that at airport,” an official said.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the entry has been restricted to avoid gathering of people. “Instructions have also been given to district collectors and divisional commissioners not to call many people to their offices,” said Tope.

On Monday, attendance of staff at Mantralaya dropped to 45 per cent, with 4790 employees of 10721 attending office.

Entry to the regional or field officials has also been restricted. Biometric attendance system for employees has also been stopped till further orders.

The Public Works Department, meanwhile, cleaned the Mantralaya building, including the sixth floor seat of the chief minister and deputy chief minister, with disinfectants.

