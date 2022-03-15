Mumbai: Cops suspended for threatening deceased suspect’s mother, accepting Rs 20,000

A police sub-inspector and a constable from MHB Colony police station in Borivali (West) have been suspended for violating rules and allegedly threatening a woman whose son was a suspect in a bike theft case and accepting Rs 20,000 from her.

An inquiry is underway after the suspect, Raj Pawar (23), died by suicide on March 9. Sub-Inspector Bhushan Devre and constable Mahendra Bansode were suspended on March 12.

The family of Pawar, who was a BCA graduate, had alleged that he was tortured by the police, who threatened to arrest him in a theft case.

According to the family, the traffic police had towed Pawar’s scooter on February 19. When he went to get it back, he was allegedly told that it was a stolen scooter. The family said Pawar was called for questioning at MHB Colony police chowki by Devre and Bansode. Pawar reportedly told them that he had borrowed the scooter from a friend.

The two went on to question Pawar’s friend. They also questioned Pawar multiple times, the family has alleged.

The family further said that the two men threatened Pawar’s mother by saying that they will arrest her son in a theft case and ruin his career.

On February 19, she withdrew Rs 16,000 from an ATM near the police station and allegedly gave the same to the accused along with Rs 4,000 in cash.

Sources said that the inquiry being conducted by an ACP-level officer has so far revealed that the accused did not make an entry in the official police register about calling Pawar for questioning or recovering the scooter. Further, they did not seek call data records from Pawar’s phone.

Sources added while the theft case was registered last year, the accused did not make an entry stating that they were restarting the inquiry. They also did not inform their seniors.

The two policemen have been suspended by Pravin Padwal, Additional Commissioner (North Region), as per the Bombay Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules.