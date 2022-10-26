Mumbai: Of 41 calls to fire brigade, 28 linked to firecrackers

MUMBAI FIRE Brigade (MFB) received 41 fire calls, including 28 relating to firecracker-related incidents, on the day of Diwali this year.

The MFB data also state that during the Diwali weekend, between October 22 and October 24, they received 85 fire calls in all out of which 37 were directly related to firecrackers.

Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab said on Tuesday that no serious fire incident was reported in the city during Diwali this year and all the 28 fires were minor in nature. “Some incidents included household curtains catching fire or minor accidents related to firecrackers. All the incidents were of level-1 category, which is the basic stage. The flames were in a nascent stage and the fire was brought under control easily, without any loss of lives or property,” he said.

On Monday evening around 9.30 pm, a level-1 fire was reported from the third floor of a residential tower at Goregaon (East). On Tuesday morning, another minor fire incident was reported from Saki Naka in Andheri east. The flames in both the incidents were doused immediately.

MFB’s last year’s data state that in 2021, during the Diwali week of November 1-6, the MFB recorded 159 calls out of which 65 were related to firecrackers. It recorded the most number of fire calls, 62, on November 4 of which 33 were of incidents due to firecrackers.

However, Parab said it’s too early to do a comparative study since this year’s festivities are still not over. “People are bursting crackers today and will continue the celebrations tomorrow as well, therefore we cannot compare the two years’ data yet,” he said.