Mumbai Nursing College teaches German to prepare students for jobs abroad

Most Nursing students focus on clinical training. But in addition to this, students at the K J Somaiya College of Nursing in Mumbai are learning German–part of a unique initiative designed to help students explore career opportunities abroad.

The language is introduced as a compulsory subject in the first year of the course so that all students are exposed to it and can decide whether they wish to pursue it further. Interested students can then continue it as an optional subject in the remaining years to complete the required level of German language training for employment there. As a result of this unique opportunity, the first batch of four students is expected to head to Germany in December 2026.

Principal of the college Dr Avani Oke said this initiative began in 2023. After realising the potential career opportunities for nursing graduates in Germany, the college entered into two MoUs–with Centrepoint Personnel, an Indian company which provides German language training and with Mittelpunkt Personal GMBH, a German company which facilitates employment for nursing graduates in Germany. “Around the same time, the Nursing Council of India issued a circular that foreign languages can be taught to nursing students to explore global career opportunities, which worked in our favour.”

As per the information shared by the college, the German language training comprises levels –A1, A2, B1, B2. Students need to clear at least B2 level of German language for job opportunities in Germany.

When the programme started then final year students began with introductory level and four students from this batch are now expected to move to Germany by this year’s end. But this is now more structured to include German language training while pursuing the nursing course.

Dr Oke explained the structure further while emphasising that Somaiya College is one of the first ones to start offering such combined training. “The college offers two courses – General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), a three-year course and BSc in Nursing, a four-year course.

The first level of German language–A1–is introduced as a compulsory subject in the first year, comprising approximately 60 hours of training. Students who clear this level can choose to continue with higher levels.

In the BSc in Nursing programme, all four levels of German language training are distributed across the four years, one level per year. In the GNM course, A2 and B1 levels are combined in the second year. In both courses the B2 level is taught in the final year focusing on conversational skills that require students to communicate in the German language.”

Dr Oke said the remaining three levels of German language come with a nominal fee-charged to students to ensure that they become responsible and accountable for attending the classroom training. “This amount will be refunded once the student clears the level,” said Dr Oke. Out of 40 students per course, 15 from GNM course and four from BSc Nursing course have expressed interest to pursue German language training after having completed first-level during their first year of the course.