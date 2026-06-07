Law student dies, woman hospitalised after falling ill at music event in Mumbai’s Worli

A 28-year-old man, Vrushabh Gangurde, died, and a woman was hospitalized after attending a heavily crowded live music concert at the NSCI Worli Dome in Mumbai. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

A 28-year-old law student died and a woman was hospitalised after they allegedly fell ill following suspected excessive alcohol consumption at a music event held at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday night, prompting a police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Rishabh Gangurde, a resident of Mahim. According to police, Gangurde complained of severe health complications during or after the event and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. His body was subsequently sent to Nair Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the exact cause of death remains unclear and that medical and forensic reports are awaited.