Law student dies, woman hospitalised after falling ill at music event in Mumbai’s Worli

A 28-year-old law student died and a woman was hospitalised after they allegedly fell ill following suspected excessive alcohol consumption at a music event held at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday night, prompting a police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The deceased was identified as Rishabh Gangurde, a resident of Mahim. According to police, Gangurde complained of severe health complications during or after the event and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. His body was subsequently sent to Nair Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Police officials said the exact cause of death remains unclear and that medical and forensic reports are awaited.
In a separate but related incident, a woman who had also attended the event reportedly experienced similar health complications after allegedly consuming alcohol, including beer and whisky. She was admitted to Jaslok Hospital, where her condition has since stabilised. Doctors are expected to discharge her shortly.
The NSCI Dome falls under the jurisdiction of the Tardeo police station, which has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch have also visited the venue and the hospitals involved to gather information and verify facts.
“A drug angle has not emerged so far, but we are awaiting medical and forensic reports before drawing any conclusions,” a senior IPS officer said.
The incident comes less than two months after two management students allegedly died of a drug overdose following a music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon on April 11. The Vanrai police subsequently arrested 10 accused, including several management students from a reputed South Mumbai college.
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Investigators in that case alleged that Ecstasy tablets were supplied at the concert through a network involving students, local drug peddlers from the Kalyan-Ulhasnagar belt, and compromised security arrangements at one of the city’s largest event venues.
Authorities are examining whether any similarities exist between the two incidents, though officials stressed that no evidence currently links the Worli case to illegal narcotics. The inquiry remains ongoing.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More