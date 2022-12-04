Mumbai: NRI dies after falling from 10th floor of luxury service apartment

A 58-year-old non-resident of India (NRI) businessman died on Friday after falling from the 10th floor of a luxury service apartment operated by a leading five-star hotel in Colaba.

The Colaba police has registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

No suicide note, however, has been found yet.

The deceased, Shahrukh Engineer (58), is a Dubai-based businessman who had come to Mumbai to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The police said that the incident took place around 2.30 pm on Friday at the service apartment.

“Engineer was found in an injured condition on the fourth floor balcony of the hotel… We suspect he jumped off the 10th floor. His fall was, however, broken by some object that he hit on the way down and he landed on the fourth floor balcony,” said a police officer.

The staffers at the apartment rushed him to Bombay hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

“Engineer, along with his wife and children, lived in Dubai. He had come to Mumbai on November 27 for his mother’s birthday,” the officer said.

“We have recorded his father and sister’s statements… they said he was under stress owing to losses he suffered in his business. They do not have suspicion or complaint against anyone,” the officer added.