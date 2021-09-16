Mumbai: Now, pay property tax with mobile wallets, cards & UPI

Property tax payments can now be made through mobile payment wallets like Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay as well as credit card, debit card and UPI. Earlier, only netbanking and citizen-facility centres were available for payment of property tax.

Officials said tax bills for the financial year 2021-22 have been generated and made available at BMC’s property tax portal.

The civic body has said that the expansion of multiple payment gateway will help people pay their property tax. Recently, online property tax payment services were down.

People can also pay property tax through the MCGM Mobile App.