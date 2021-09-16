scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: Now, pay property tax with mobile wallets, cards & UPI

Officials said tax bills for the financial year 2021-22 have been generated and made available at BMC's property tax portal.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: September 16, 2021 1:06:31 am
The civic body has said that the expansion of multiple payment gateway will help people pay their property tax. (File)

Property tax payments can now be made through mobile payment wallets like Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay as well as credit card, debit card and UPI. Earlier, only netbanking and citizen-facility centres were available for payment of property tax.

Officials said tax bills for the financial year 2021-22 have been generated and made available at BMC’s property tax portal.

The civic body has said that the expansion of multiple payment gateway will help people pay their property tax. Recently, online property tax payment services were down.

Click here for more

People can also pay property tax through the MCGM Mobile App.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement