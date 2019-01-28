Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Now, no penalty for illegal constructionshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-now-no-penalty-for-illegal-constructions-5557389/

Mumbai: Now, no penalty for illegal constructions

The penalty that the owners of illegally constructed properties had to pay is now removed.

illegal constructions, penalties, illegal construction penalty, penalty waived, vasai, virar, vasai virar municipal corporation, mumbai news, indian express news
The waiver will, however, be limited to owners of constructions that measure 600 square feet or less. (Representational Image)

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has decided to waive off penalties that individual home owners of illegal constructions had to pay along with their property tax. The waiver will, however, be limited to owners of constructions that measure 600 square feet or less.

The VVCMC passed the resolution last week, following the government’s decision in 2015. “We are just following the government order regarding the waiver. The penalty that the owners of illegally constructed properties had to pay is now removed. They will just pay the property tax liable,” said Vasai-Virar City Municipal Commissioner Satish Lokhande.

“We took so long to follow the order because we were compiling the data of legal and illegal constructions across our area in the past years. We have now tagged all properties in Vasai, Virar and Nallasopara and have a list of legal and illegal properties,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP: 5-year-old boy ‘sodomised and murdered’, neighbour arrested
2 Gujarat: Narmada river water for rabi crops cut by 30%
3 Thirty three per cent rise in number of sponsored study visas to Indians: British Council Director