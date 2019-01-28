Mumbai: Now, no penalty for illegal constructions

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has decided to waive off penalties that individual home owners of illegal constructions had to pay along with their property tax. The waiver will, however, be limited to owners of constructions that measure 600 square feet or less.

Advertising

The VVCMC passed the resolution last week, following the government’s decision in 2015. “We are just following the government order regarding the waiver. The penalty that the owners of illegally constructed properties had to pay is now removed. They will just pay the property tax liable,” said Vasai-Virar City Municipal Commissioner Satish Lokhande.

“We took so long to follow the order because we were compiling the data of legal and illegal constructions across our area in the past years. We have now tagged all properties in Vasai, Virar and Nallasopara and have a list of legal and illegal properties,” he added.