Mumbai: Now, no NOC needed to rent residential properties in city

The Mumbai Police recently announced that henceforth a No objection certificate (NOC) would not be required for renting flats or houses in the city.

According to an order issued on Friday, citizens must declare the house rent either online or by submitting an application directly to the concerned police station via registered post. A one-time password (OTP) will also be sent to the owner’s contact number to verify the application.

The online service has been provided to citizens to furnish information regarding rented flats to the Mumbai Police within the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate limits.

The order also mentions that the address of the landlord and the address of the rented property should not be the same, and the landlord and the tenant must ensure that the information provided is accurate. Legal action will be taken if the information is found to be misleading.