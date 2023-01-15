scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Mumbai: Now, no NOC needed to rent residential properties in city

According to the order issued on Friday, citizens must now provide information about the house rent either online or by submitting an application directly to the concerned police station to via registered post.

The police will also send a one-time password (OTP) to the owners’ contact number to verify the applications. (File)
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Now, no NOC needed to rent residential properties in city
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mumbai Police recently announced that henceforth a No objection certificate (NOC) would not be required for renting flats or houses in the city.

According to an order issued on Friday, citizens must declare the house rent either online or by submitting an application directly to the concerned police station via registered post. A one-time password (OTP) will also be sent to the owner’s contact number to verify the application.

The online service has been provided to citizens to furnish information regarding rented flats to the Mumbai Police within the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate limits.

More from Mumbai

The order also mentions that the address of the landlord and the address of the rented property should not be the same, and the landlord and the tenant must ensure that the information provided is accurate. Legal action will be taken if the information is found to be misleading.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:36 IST
Next Story

Labourer killed as window sill of under-renovation home collapses in Rajkot

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close