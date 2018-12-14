Mumbai: Now, biometric attendance system for BMC corporators

THE 225 corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now have to mark their attendance when they arrive at the headquarters using a biometric attendance system similar to that used by employees of the civic body.

The proposal was approved by corporators of all political parties at the general body meeting on Thursday.

Once biometric attendance starts, corporators skipping the general body meeting or leaving it halfway will not be eligible for their allowance. Corporators are paid Rs 150 per meeting, in addition to salary and perks. The system, however, will not be applicable to the mayor and the deputy mayor.

At present, the civic body has been recording the attendance of corporators through signatures on a register without mentioning the duration of their presence in the meetings. The biometric attendance system will record “in” and “out” time.

As per rule, corporators should attend at least four of five general body meetings every month. The system will only be applicable to the general body meetings for now. A decision will be taken later on whether to make it applicable for attendance to other committee meetings as well.

Last year, the BMC brought in the biometric attendance for its one lakh employees.

The Shiv Sena had proposed to remove four group leaders from the attendance system. “It will instill discipline in the corporators to attend the meetings,” said Ravi Raja, group leader, Congress.

According to a report by Praja, a not-for-profit organisation, out of 97 meetings of the BMC held between April 2017 and March 2018, Geeta Gawli attended 25, while Parag Shah, who became popular as the richest corporator, attended only 33.