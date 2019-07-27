Mumbai: Noted structural engineer questions BMC’s plans of bridge demolition

NOTED STRUCTURAL architect Shirish Patel has written to Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, pointing out that the BMC’s plan for demolition and reconstruction of 10 bridges is “fundamentally misconceived”. He has asked for the entire process to be cancelled, calling it “unnecessarily costly and troublesome for MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai), both now and for decades to come”.

Patel runs a company that designs, manages and inspects structural engineering projects and was instrumental in designing Mumbai’s first flyover the Kemps Corner Flyover. The BMC had recently approached him for suggestions regarding ongoing works related to bridges.

“Tenders have been invited for the demolition and reconstruction of 10 bridges under the jurisdiction of MCGM. We believe these projects are fundamentally misconceived. If the works go through as currently planned, they will cause citizens completely unnecessary inconvenience. They will also be unnecessarily costly and troublesome for MCGM, both now and for decades to come,” Patel said in his letter.

Patel’s comments are based on the evaluation of tender documents for Juhu-Tara and Oshiwara bridges. He claimed that the two projects were poorly planned. “Whoever has drawn up these schemes obviously has no prior experience of executing successful, durable and trouble-free civil engineering projects. The outcome smacks more of a desire to abdicate responsibility than of achieving what is in the best interests of citizens and MCGM,” the letter stated.

After a foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed, the civic body had ordered a structural audit of about 300 bridges. The audit found 29 bridges to be “extremely dangerous” requiring immediate demolition. The civic body had then planned to demolish and reconstruct 10 bridges spending about Rs 125 crore. These bridges include Pipeline bridge on Hans Bhugara Marg at Santa Cruz East, bridge across Juhu-Tara Road near SNDT nullah, bridge at Gandhi Nagar, Kurar village, bridge across Oshiwara river, Jogeshwari West, and bridge near Laxmi Baug nullah near Ghatkopar BEST depot.

In his letter, Patel questioned the need for complete demolition when some structures seemed to have sound foundations which could be repaired. “The bridges at Juhu-Tara and Oshiwara seem to have perfectly sound foundations, as well as piers, some of which could do with repair. There is no reason why these foundations and piers cannot be reused, even if it is decided that the deck needs to be replaced. So, the one-solution-fits-all decision to demolish all bridges and reconstruct is ill-founded and without serious application of engineering mind,” it stated. Patel also said that under the current plan, the quality of structures is likely to suffer. “With the present bridges MCGM’s focus is only on time. The costs are known to be excessive. But it is quality that will suffer most. Contractors’ responsibilities end with the Defects Liability Period (five years). They are not concerned with lifetime costs thereafter, which are bound to be high,” the letter added.

He also questioned the need for complete closures of road stretches when construction of the bridges are taking place. “This is a completely unnecessary nuisance for the public. Design solutions are certainly possible where at least half the bridge is at all times open to traffic, throughout the period of construction,” he said. He said that the BMC seems to be putting trust in contractors and has no mechanism of its own to check the quality of work. “MCGM has no mechanism for checking that quality. On the contrary, the whole arrangement seems to be a deliberate surrender of all owner’s responsibility, other than making payments,” the letter stated.

Patel further said that the process can be done in another way. “We therefore strongly advise that the current tender process be cancelled, and how each bridge is to be dealt with thought afresh. If this suggestion is accepted, we will follow up with a separate letter setting out procedures we recommend for your consideration,” the letter said.

In response, Pardeshi told The Indian Express that the suggestions will be examined.