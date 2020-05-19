Mumbai: ‘Not trained’, housing societies oppose recording oxygen levels, temperature of their residents

“Many housing societies have raised concerns. By recording oxygen level with oxymeters, society office-bearers, who do not have access to PPE kits, will come in contact with people, putting them at risk,” said Rajeev Saxena, chairman of Taskforce, MahaSewa. “Many housing societies have raised concerns. By recording oxygen level with oxymeters, society office-bearers, who do not have access to PPE kits, will come in contact with people, putting them at risk,” said Rajeev Saxena, chairman of Taskforce, MahaSewa.

After the BMC asked housing societies in zone 5 — comprising Kurla, Govandi, Mankhurd and Chembur — to record temperature and oxygen levels of every resident, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSewa) has opposed the move, pointing out that while society office-bearers are not trained to perform such tasks, such practice will also create higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Following this, BMC has clarified that the instructions are not mandatory. On Monday, MahaSewa – a federation of housing societies – wrote to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, raising concerns over the instructions issued by BMC.

“Many housing societies have raised concerns. By recording oxygen level with oximeters, society office-bearers, who do not have access to PPE kits, will come in contact with people, putting them at risk. Also, most office-bearers are senior citizens,” said Rajeev Saxena, chairman of Taskforce, MahaSewa.

Many societies have also raised the issue of funds to buy temperature gun and oxymeters. “Many housing society office-bearers are already involved in disputes with other residents over implementing lockdown norms by restricting unnecessary movement. This task could lead to another dispute,” said Saxena.

On May 15, after a meeting with BMC officials from zone 5, Minority Minister Nawab Malik had suggested that housing societies should buy temperature guns and oxymeters.

Joint Municipal Commissioner of Zone 5, Bharat Marathe, said, “The instructions are not mandatory for housing societies. It was a suggestion from the minister, so it was mentioned in the minutes of the meeting. There has been a lot of confusion among residents. But BMC has not issued any circular making it mandatory for housing societies to buy temperature guns and oxymeters.”

