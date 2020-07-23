Mumbai: Not tested, elderly couple find their names on civic body’s list of Covid-positive patients

Healthcare staff collect swab samples under ‘Mission Zero’ campaign, which is aimed at providing rapid results for Covid-19 tests. Thane’s new civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma also visited on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Joshi) Healthcare staff collect swab samples under ‘Mission Zero’ campaign, which is aimed at providing rapid results for Covid-19 tests. Thane’s new civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma also visited on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Joshi)

An elderly couple from Matunga on Wednesday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had erroneously included their names on the list of Covid-19 positive patients when they had not undergone any test for the viral infection.

On July 20, the family reportedly received a call from a woman who claimed to be speaking on behalf of the civic body to informs that the two senior citizens, aged 71 and 64, had tested positive for the virus. She reportedly also read out the protocol to be followed for quarantine and sealing of the building.

“On Monday afternoon, I got a call from an unknown number, but I missed it. When I called back on that number a woman read out my father and mother’s name and said their Covid-19 test results had come positive. For a few moments, I could not understand what they were saying,” son of the elderly couple said.

He reportedly informed the woman that his parents had not undergone any Covid-19 test in the last four months. “My mother is a cancer survivor and both my parents are above 60 years. They did not step out even once during the lockdown. I tried to explain that there must be some mistake in their data but the woman kept insisting that the list was provided by senior officials,” the B A Road resident added.

The family later reached out to the officials from F North ward (Matunga, Sion). “Initially, officials kept saying that the names of my parents were on the list of positive patients. When we pointed out that there was a Covid-19 patient in another wing of the building and urged the officials to cross-check the details, they immediately removed my parents’ name from the list. But there was no further communication in the matter,” the son said.

When approached, BMC officials said there was some confusion in the names and the list had been rectified. “Some other patients had the same name because of which the confusion could have happened. However, now we have found the right patient and they are admitted in our Covid Care Facility,” said Gajanan Bellale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, F-north ward.

Maharashtra reports over 10,000 cases in a day

Mumbai: Fresh cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began in March.

With 10,576 cases, Maharashtra’s case count touched 3.37 lakh. The state’s death toll reached 12,556 with 280 deaths reported on Wednesday.

In just a week, Maharashtra has recorded as many as 62,000 cases. From around 6,000 cases on a daily basis in July first week, the state has started recording around 9,000 cases on a daily basis now.

Of the 3.37 lakh cases, 1.87 lakh have recovered while 1.36 are actively infected. Mumbai recorded 1,310 cases reaching 1.04 lakh mark.

The city’s death toll stands at 5,975.

Of the 280 deaths across the state, Mumbai accounted for 58 deaths. Pune city reported 36 deaths, followed by Aurangabad (23 deaths) and Pimpri Chinchwad (18 deaths).

Thane rural recorded 16 deaths, and Thane city 13. The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw 108 deaths on Wednesday, 38.5 per cent of state toll. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.