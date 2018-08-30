Mumbai: Not possible to build underground Metro 2B line, MMRDA tells Bombay High Court

The alignment of Metro 2B corridor was finalised in 2009. (Express photo) The alignment of Metro 2B corridor was finalised in 2009. (Express photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it is not possible to construct an underground Metro 2B line from D N Nagar to Mankhurd.

The court was hearing a petition filed by 14 cooperative housing societies at JVPD, and Gulmohar Area Societies Welfare Group and Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, seeking to revoke the implementation of the proposed Metro 2B line and instead, consider planning and building an underground corridor along a more viable route after holding public consultation and considering suggestions.

On Wednesday, Senior Counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the petitioners, said there is a detailed project report that says Metro 2B should be constructed underground but it had been discredited. Dhond said the metro line runs at a distance of three feet from houses at some places along the corridor. He added that the reason stated to construct Metro 2B over the ground is that there is a security threat under ground. The report was approved by the MMRDA but rejected by the state government.

Senior lawyer Milind Sathe, appearing for the MMRDA told the court that it is impossible to construct the corridor underground. He said they should be allowed to continue the work since half of the corridor has already been constructed. He added that the project is worth Rs 11,000 crores and is scheduled to be completed by 2020-21.

Sathe also said that the alignment of the corridor, which was notified on March 23, 2017, was finalised in 2009 and after that a series of consultations have taken place with those living close to the route.

Acting Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice G S Kulkarni have placed the matter for hearing on September 18. The court said the previous order in May on digging work on the roads only for the purpose of soil testing and no further work of Metro would be commenced, continues to be in place.

