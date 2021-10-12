Mumbai: Non-bailable warrant issued against Eknath Khadse’s wife in money-laundering case

A special court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, booked in connection with a land grab case. The court also rejected her anticipatory bail application stating that it was not maintainable before it.

The court had directed Khadse and his wife to remain present before it after the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint

(chargesheet) against them last month in an alleged money-laundering case.

The court said that despite giving an undertaking that Mandakini would appear before it, she is ‘willfully avoiding’ to remain present before

the court. It held that the medical ground given for her exemption from appearance on Tuesday was not satisfactory and issued a warrant

against her.

“…considering her conduct and disobedience of the summons and undertaking, it is not just to grant time for her appearance. She is willfully avoiding appearing before the court. Her absence is intentional,” the court said issuing a non-bailable warrant.

Khadse too sought an exemption from appearance last week stating that he was undergoing a surgery. On Tuesday, an exemption was sought again on medical grounds. The court allowed the exemption while directing him to remain present on October 21.

The ED has named Khadse, his wife, son-in-law Giriah Chaudhari and two others as accused in a money-laundering case alleging that in 2016

when he was the revenue minister with the BJP, he had misused his position in a land deal to benefit his family. While Chaudhari is in custody, another co-accused Ravindra Muley was granted bail last week.

Advocate Mohan Tekavde said that the order will be appealed before the Bombay High Court.