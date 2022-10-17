Mumbai | No valid sanction: Court acquits 4 booked in 2016 robbery case

A special court in Mumbai has acquitted four men, who were booked for robbing Rs 4 lakh cash from a courier company in 2016, due to the lack of a valid sanction under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), said officials on Sunday.

The court observed that “it was clear from the evidence that the competent authority, the then Mumbai Police Commissioner, had not applied his mind for granting a valid sanction” in the April 4, 2016, case.

“He has not mentioned the number of crime cases or previous chargesheets against the accused. He did not mention how he was ‘satisfied’ that the accused were involved in unlawful activities continuously. He did not mention illegal activities being carried out by the accused… He did not mention who was the head of the organised crime syndicate,” the court stated in its recent order, and ruled that “the sanction, as required under MCOCA, was not valid”.