Mumbai: No takers for livability index survey, mayor appeals to residents

With most of Mumbai’s population unwilling to participate in Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair’s ongoing livability index survey, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged residents to provide their feedback to the Ease of Living Index study being undertaken in 100 cities. With four days remaining for the survey to end, only 14,000 of the 1.25 crore population of the city has so far registered their response.

The survey, which began on February 1, intends to find out how developed are the cities and plan their progress on the basis of the data accumulated. In 2018, when the ease of living index survey was conducted for the first time, Mumbai had stood third after Pune and Navi Mumbai. However, residents’ feedback was not considered then.

Now, with the the survey being a criteria for deciding the livability index of a city, BMC fears Mumbai’s rank might further fall. While the questions asked in the survey are related to waterlogging, sanitation, housing facilities, roads and health facilities, not much has improved in the city when one considers these parameters, an official said.

“This is first time when feedback of resident has been included in the survey and 30 per cent marks will depend on it,” a BMC official said. Residents can give their feedback on BMC’s website.

Pednekar said: “In this survey, feedback is being asked on how Mumbai fares in ease of living… There are 21 questions. There is no doubt that Mumbai is one of the best cities in India when it comes to ease of living. Being a Mumbai-kar, everyone should show their love by giving more and more feedback for the survey.”

He added that at a later stage of the survey, residents would also be interviewed on their feedback.

The BMC said that it has conducted several awareness campaigns to urge people to take part in the survey. “We have given advertisements in 13 newspapers… 18 hoardings and over 4,000 posters have been put up to make people aware of the survey. Social media is also being used to reach more and more people,” Jayshree Bhoj, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern), said.

