Mumbai: No sign of winter yet, IMD forecasts thundershowers

It is the beginning of December, but winter is yet to arrive in Maharashtra, with temperatures likely to remain above normal this week. The maximum temperature in interior regions of the state has remained 30 degrees Celsius, while it is over 33 degrees Celsius in coastal areas.

With two low pressure systems formed in southeast Arabian Sea and southwest Arabian Sea, cloudy weather is expected over coastal cities, said the Met department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky on Monday for Mumbai. According to the seven-day forecast by IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness thundershowers on December 3 and 4.

In Mumbai, warm atmospheric conditions will keep day temperatures over the 33 degrees Celsius, whereas minimum temperatures are unlikely to drop below 20 degrees Celsius. Mumbai also recorded the warmest winter in November since 2009, when minimum temperature in the city had not dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in November, said IMD officials. On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory — representative of Mumbai — was 3.7 degrees above normal, at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

At the Colaba observatory, the minimum temperature stood at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal. Last year, Mumbai recorded the lowest minimum temperature — 15.2 degrees Celsius — on December 21.

Even the day temperatures on Sunday were above normal in suburbs, as well as South Mumbai. Maximum temperature at Santacruz was 33.8 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, while Colaba observatory recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius. With the prevailing northeast monsoon, moisture-laden winds over central India, mainly Mumbai, were blowing in the southeasterly direction, officials said. Hence, humidity over Mumbai remained more than 90 per cent for most part of November. On Sunday, the relative humidity was recorded at 87 per cent. Officials at IMD said there will be no immediate drop in minimum temperatures. The weather bureau has predicted a minimum temperature between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature between 33 to 34 degrees Celsius for Monday.

On Friday, the IMD said this winter season will be warmer than usual across the country, barring extreme northern regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and neighbouring areas.

Earlier this week, M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, had said 2019 was set to be the second hottest calendar year recorded.

