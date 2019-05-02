Mumbai: No retest for practical exams, over 150 students of Government Law College may miss a year

OVER 150 students studying at the Government Law College as part of its three-year and five-year law courses may have to miss a year for failing internal practical examination (conducted in March), as there will no retest.

A retest for practical examination was conducted on April 26 but only for those students who were absent for the test. The results for both examinations were declared on April 27. Students who have failed their internal examination will not be allowed to appear for finals.

The finals for three and five-year courses is likely to start from May 28 and 29.

“This is for the first time that students who have failed the practical examination are not getting a second chance. Usually, a retest is conducted after results are declared. However, we came to know that we have failed after the retest was conducted. We pleaded to the principal but she flatly denied us a second chance,” said a student. Now, over 35 such students have to go the student law council seeking its intervention.

A notice issued by Principal Suvarna Keole on April 23 listed 14 students who gave medical reason for not having the desired attendance.

Among them, only seven were allowed to appear for the exam. Another notice issued by Keole on April 25 listed 18 students who missed the practical examination, giving them a last chance to appear for a retest on April 26.

Student law council president Sachin Pawar said, “This is unprecedented on the part of the college and we have urged the Mumbai University V-C to look into the matter.”

While final-year students have to appear for moot court as well as drafting pleadings and conveyancing (DPC) exams as part of their internal practical examinations, others have to sit for a viva, journal submission and written practical exam.

According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, 107 students of the five-year course, belonging to third, fourth and fifth years failed. Of these, 65 fifth-year students failed moot court and DPC exam.

From those belonging to the three-year course, 72 students of first, second and third years failed. Of these, 36 third-year students failed moot court and DPC exams.

Despite repeated attempts, Principal Suvarna Keole could not be reached for a comment.