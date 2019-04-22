Mumbai: No relief for MSDP, hearing on NGT stay postponed

THE AMBITIOUS Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP II) has failed to get any relief from the stay order imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding effluent discharge norms.

A hearing scheduled before the NGT was further postponed even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was hopeful of some relief as the tendering process for the Rs 15,000-crore project has been put on hold due to the stay.

“We planned to move an application before the court to give us some directions so that we can further the tendering work but nothing happened. The court has postponed the hearing for the next couple of months. Now, we can do nothing as the stay will continue. The project has already faced a lot of delay due to various reasons and the stay adds to the problem,” a BMC official said, requesting anonymity.

According to civic officials, as of now, of the seven proposed wastewater treatment facilities (WWTF) or sewage treatment plants (STP), the Colaba plant is the only one where work is under progress.

The BMC had invited tenders for upgrading the STPs in Worli, Bandra, Versova, Ghatkopar and Bhandup, except Malad since it is awaiting clearance from the forest department.

The NGT stayed the discharge norms following a petition filed by a Pune activist who had alleged that the ministry had diluted the norms, which will have an adverse impact on marine biodiversity.