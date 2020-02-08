Mumbai: No proposal to combat air pollution in civic budget leaves activists miffed

On February 4, Municipal Commissioner Parveen Pardeshi presented the 2020-21 budget estimate of Rs 33,441.02 crore before the BMC Standing Commit-tee. On February 4, Municipal Commissioner Parveen Pardeshi presented the 2020-21 budget estimate of Rs 33,441.02 crore before the BMC Standing Commit-tee.

Absence of any concrete action plan to curb air pollution in Mumbai in the BMC budget has irked many activists, who have pointed out at a plan drawn up last November to fight air quality.

On February 4, Municipal Commissioner Parveen Pardeshi presented the 2020-21 budget estimate of Rs 33,441.02 crore before the BMC Standing Commit-tee. The budget has a provision of Rs 226.77 crore for the BMC’s garden department and proposes the use of Miyawaki plantation, a Japanese technique of urban forestry, but is silent on steps to be taken to improve air quality index.

A recent study by the Centre for Science and Environment found that Mumbai had the highest concentration of PM10 among 24 cities in peninsular India. “The BMC budget does not talk about any concrete steps to improve air quality. There should be a clear plan for measures to monitor construction sites, garbage burning in the open. In November last year, a plan has been made to fight the air quality, then why no allocation was done for it in the budget?” Bhagwan Keshavbhat, founder president of Mumbai-based Vatavaran Foundation, said.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had submitted an action plan to combat air pollution before the Central Pollution Control Board last November after an NGT order in October 2019.

Activists have often accused the civic authorities of a lackadaisical approach towards curbing air pollution in Mumbai. Apart from a rising number of vehicles and a related spike in its emission, ongoing constructing works in Mumbai also contribute to the deteriorating air quality. Areas like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mazgaon, Andheri and Chembur have poor air quality compared to other parts of the city, as per Environ-ment Status Report of the BMC.

“Every year hundreds of roads are built in the city and this should be managed to prevent the rise of air pollutants,” said Worli-resident Santosh Gupta. In its budget, the BMC said four lakh Miyawaki plantations will be completed over the next year to compensate for the loss of 25,000 trees that were cut for development projects.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.