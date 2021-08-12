Mumbai: No jabs, vaccine drive suspended till tomorrow

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 at 314 civic and government-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of doses, the BMC said on Wednesday. The drive will resume on Saturday.

The vaccine stock is expected to arrive by late Thursday, said officials. Earlier, BMC used to start vaccinating people the very next day since the arrival of vaccines. However, as per a Bombay High Court order, people should be given a day’s notice about suspension or resumption of a vaccination drive. “Hence, a decision was taken to suspend the drive even on August 13,” said a civic official.

This is the second time this month when the vaccination drive has been suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai.

Due to a shortage of vaccines, only 24 civic and state-run centres operated on Wednesday. Each centre was allotted 100 doses. Of the 24 centres, 13 administered Covaxin and 11 Covishield.

Of the 314 public vaccination centres in the city, 270 are located at 227 administrative wards or at the community level. “All these centres will now allow walk-in,” said the official. Meanwhile, BMC has reserved 70 per cent of the jabs at each centre for second dose recipients.