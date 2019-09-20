Mumbai: No footage to prove that boy visited mall, spent Rs 1,000, say cops on minor stabbing teacher

THREE DAYS after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 12-year-old student, the motive behind the murder continues to elude the police.

Advertising

Mumbai Police had seemed confident on Wednesday after the 12-year-old had told them that he had been paid to commit the crime. The boy had claimed that he had spent Rs 1,000 – Rs 750 at a food outlet and Rs 250 at the gaming zone – from the sum he had been paid as an advance at a mall.

Police, however, have not found any CCTV footage to corroborate the boy’s version. The two friends, with whom the boy had claimed to have visited the mall, have also denied accompanying him, police said.

“He had told us that he had been paid to kill his teacher. We checked the mall where he claimed to have spent Rs 1,000 he had received from this person on Sunday. However, there is no record of him having visited the mall. We even detained the person, who he claimed had given him the money, but have found no connection yet. Further, the two friends, the boy had named, too have denied accompanying him to the mall,” an officer said.

Advertising

On September 16, the boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher, who was also his school principal, around 8.30 pm, just half-an-hour after he had left her house after taking tuition. The boy had allegedly taken a knife from his residence and gone back to the woman’s residence, where he stabbed her in the back. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, while the police registered a murder case against the minor.

While there are several witnesses to indicate the culpability of the boy’s involvement in the crime, police said the minor has so far changed his version several times.

The boy had initially told police that he was angry when the woman had refused to give him Rs 2,000, which his mother had told him to ask her for. The boy’s parents, however, denied that they had asked him to get any money from the teacher. In another version, the boy had told police that he wanted a mobile phone and had planned to kill the woman and take money from her purse.

“Investigations are still on and we are hoping to get some clarity about the motive behind the murder,” a senior officer said.