Mumbai: No evidence found, police likely to close ‘rape’ case

MORE THAN four months after an FIR was registered in an alleged rape case, the police has not found any evidence against the man accused of the crime by the 19-year-old girl’s family.

The case, first registered in Aurangabad and later transferred to Mumbai Police, is likely to be closed unless forensic reports that are awaited indicate foul play.

There were protests when the girl, who was suffering from an illness, passed away on August 29. Several politicians, including NCP MP Supriya Sule, joined the protests and demanded an SIT probe.

On July 7, the girl told her family that she was going to a friend’s place for a birthday party. She returned the next day feeling giddy and eventually had to be hospitalised.

Her family members found nearly 50 calls exchanged between the girl and a male friend. The police had called him for questioning a couple of times; however, they did not find any evidence against him.

“The call data records clearly show the girl had been moving in the Chembur area while the man’s details show he was in Virar. They did not even meet that day. There is absolutely no evidence to link the man to the case,” an officer said. He added that the girl passed away because of an illness. “We have also gone through her medical records but have found no evidence. We may have to close the case,” the officer said.

The police is currently awaiting some medical reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory following which a final decision will be taken.

Sources said the police is also treading cautiously as months before the assembly elections, several political leaders had joined the protests. Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, along with leaders like Nawab Malik had led a protest march to the Chunnabhatti police station seeking an SIT probe.

“Some of these leaders are part of the government now. We want to be absolutely sure before we recommend that the case be closed,” the officer said.

