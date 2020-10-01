Mumbai: No entry for helps, vendors & service providers into sealed housing societies

Medical volunteers distribute masks, check temperature and oxygen saturation level of vendors near Deonar in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THE BMC Wednesday said stricter protocols should be followed for entry and exit of people from buildings sealed over Covid-19 cases. The civic authorities have directed office-bearers of the respective sealed housing societies to take more responsibilities to tackle the spread of the virus.

Currently, BMC seals a building that has 10 or more Covid-19 positive cases or has cases on two floors or more. In other cases, a single floor or a flat is sealed.

As per the new directions issued by the civic body, if a building is sealed, no one will be allowed to enter its premises. No maids, vendors and service providers will be allowed to enter and housing societies are advised to tie-up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at society boundary gates. The society chairperson will have to ensure the delivery of essential supplies to home-quarantined asymptomatic patients if any. If only one floor or a flat is sealed, vendors, maids and other staff can enter the premises and work on non-sealed flats or floors.

The society office-bearers have been asked to undertake temperature screening of vendors, maids entering its premises, a press release issued by the civic body said.

To contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting with additional municipal commissioners, joint and deputy municipal commissioners, hospital superintendents and 24 ward officers on Wednesday. In addition to the stricter rules to be followed, Chahal also instructed hospitals to update beds availability data on the dashboard. The civic body said it will issue notices to hospitals that fail to update the bed availability figures regularly.

Chahal instructed ward officers to increase Covid-19 tests in each ward. The commissioner directed ward officers to conduct fever camps in places needed.

To ensure that door-to-door surveys are conducted under the ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign, deputy municipal commissioners of each of the seven zones will guide the survey teams. The civic body has formed 316 such teams. The team, which includes health staff, is tasked to undertake door-to-door checks for body temperature, oxygen-saturation level, and other Covid-19 symptoms. The BMC team will prepare a list of senior citizens and people with co-morbidities and arrange for admission to hospital for all symptomatic patients. The team will also raise awareness.

