Mumbai: Three-month delay, no degree in sight for some TISS students

Over three months after their convocation ceremony was cancelled at the last minute, some students of a postgraduate diploma programme at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are yet to receive their certificates.

The convocation, for students of the postgraduate diploma in Organisational Development and Change, was scheduled to be held at the institute’s Mumbai campus on February 23.

“In mid-April, I reached out to the director’s office asking for my degree, after which we received a mail saying that a decision would be reached after a meeting of the academic council, and only after that will degrees be issued,” a student said.

Another student, who works at a private firm, said, “Not receiving my certificate on time has affected my appraisal. After investing about 16 months and paying hefty fees, they told us that they will courier our certificates and that we must go and collect them. There were no details about a contact person or when we would receive the courier.”

“There has been no attempt to hold the convocation again… I wanted to apply for a course abroad, but since I did not have the documents, I could not complete the process,” added the student.

The dean of the School of Management and Labour Studies, Professor Sasmita Palo, could not be reached for comment. A TISS spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.