Mumbai: No contractor, BMC’s plastic problems pile on

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is facing difficulty in disposing of seized banned plastic after it failed to get any contractor for the second time.

With delay, the BMC is also facing problem of storage, as so far, it has seized about 60,000 kg plastic and its godowns are almost full. The civic body stores plastic in its godowns in wards.

Officials from the Shops and Establishment department said recently, the civic body had invited tenders for the second time to appoint a contractor to dispose of the seized plastic. However, it got a response from a single bidder. “When the tender was invited for the first time, we had received zero response. Second time, we got only one response. As per the tender clause, we can not appoint any agency if there is just a single bidder. The process will be also delayed further due to model code of conduct in place,” said an official.

“We are working out all possible ways to start disposal of the seized plastic as soon as possible as we have hardly any space left for storage,” the official added. The BMC had invited tenders with the clause that the bidder should be registered with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to avoid any malpractices. The state had banned single-use plastic in June, 2018. To implement the ban, the civic body has appointed 300-member blue squad, a team to raid, seize and penalise those using the banned plastic.

Another official from the BMC said that till now, they have collected over Rs 2 crore in penalties from offenders in possession of the banned plastic. The BMC’s team could impose a penalty ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh on violators. Meanwhile, considering storage issue, the civic body has approached its Road department to find out whether the plastic could be used in making roads. But the officials from the Road department have rejected the proposal, saying they did not have the technology to use plastic in road construction.