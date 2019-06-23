Mumbai: No BMC honour for Sachin Tendulkar

After nine years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided not to felicitate Sachin Tendulkar. A civic official said they decided not to felicitate the cricketer as he has already been felicitated with the Bharat Ratna and Maharashtra Bhushan Award, respectively the country and state’s highest awards.

“In 2010, the BMC had decided to felicitate Tendulkar after he hit his 50th century in Test cricket. But even after several follow-ups with the cricketer, he did not turn up. The BMC had even organised a felicitation event on December 11, 2011, for Tendulkar, but he did not attend it,” said a BMC official.

Since he has received many top awards, there is no point in waiting for him, the official said. “We have decided to cancel the proposal and this will be tabled before the group leaders’ meeting,” the official added.

The proposal to felicitate Tendulkar was first moved by Congress corporator Rajhans Singh in 2010. Over the years, the civic body had approached Tendulkar many times but there had been no response from him, officials said.