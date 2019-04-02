Mumbai: No alliance in BMC as of now, say poll partners BJP, Shiv Sena

After Shiv Sena and BJP mutually decided that as of now there will be no alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Sena will retain all posts of chairman of statuary and other committees.

On Monday, Sena corporators Yashvant Jadhav, Sadanand Parab and Anjali Naik have filed their nomination for Standing Committee, Improvement Committee and Education Committee, respectively.

While Jadhav was given another term, first-time corporator Naik will replace Sena veteran Mangesh Satamkar, who was facing controversy and disqualification regarding illegal construction. Another senior corporator Dilip Lande has lost his post and corporator Sadanand Parab will be the new chairman of Improvement Committee. Lande was facing an allegation of stalling acquisition of plots for open spaces.