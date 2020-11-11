Mumbai: NMIMS students write to management over online exam guidelines

“If your cellphone is turned off due to any reason, you will be marked as absent in the said examination," said the guidelines. (Representational)

A collective of students from NMIMS university on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the management to record their disagreement regarding the recently issued online examination guidelines and requested that they be revised.

As per the November semester examination guidelines released by NMIMS’ Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, all students have been asked to ensure stable Internet connectivity of at least 2 mbps speed. Also, once students complete writing their papers, they should upload them immediately within a minute or two. “If your cellphone is turned off due to any reason, you will be marked as absent in the said examination,” said the guidelines.

The letter by the students said: “We understand that your focus in setting these guidelines was to retain most of the strictness and austerity of the physical exam. However, there are many problems arising from the proposed methodology.” It added that some students living in Tier 3 cities face poor connectivity, as their villages or towns lacks the necessary infrastructure that supports a stable and reliable network.

