Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari, Uddhav Thackeray discuss expediting highway projects

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the progress of all national highway projects in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said at the meeting, “A regular follow up on state and national highway projects will be done. The state chief secretary will hold weekly meetings. It will be monitored at the CM and deputy CM level. This is necessary to expedite the projects.” “All pending clearances related to forest department and land acquisition will be addressed,” he added.

Gadkari directed the state to appoint retired IAS officers who can rigorously help in resolving complex issues related to land acquisition or forest clearances for projects in Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra, western Maharashtra and Konkan. “We cannot compromise on quality and deadline of projects. Take the help of experienced retired IAS officers,” he told the government.

High on the agenda was the Mumbai-Goa multi-lane highway project. The meeting took place at the government’s official Sahayadri Guest House in Mumbai. Also present were Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

The meeting took place in backdrop of a stand off between the Centre and the state on infrastructure projects. Last month, Gadkari had written to Thackeray, complaining how local Shiv Sena leaders were making unreasonable demands to contractors and not allowing project work to take place.

Sources said another issue that came up during the meeting pertained to delay in land acquisition, delaying highway projects.