Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari faints at convocationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-nitin-gadkari-faints-at-convocation-5483905/

Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari faints at convocation

The minister was later examined by a doctor. He remained on stage for about 10 minutes.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Nitin Gadkari fainted, Gakari fainted during public function, Indian Express 
Nitin Gadkari at Nagpur airport on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public function held in Ahmednagar on Friday.

He was at the convocation of an agriculture university when he felt uneasy and failed to stand up during the National Anthem.

A video grab of the event shows Governor C Vidhyasagar Rao, who was nearby, handing him a piece of chocolate and some water. After a while, the Union minister for road transport and highways and shipping regained his composure and stood up. But he fell then back in the chair.

The minister was later examined by a doctor. He remained on stage for about 10 minutes.

Advertising

“I felt giddy due to heat and suffocation. It was due to lack of oxygen. The pandal was air-tight. I was wearing a (silk) convocation robe, which made me uneasy,” Gadkari said. Shortly after he recovered, the minister said: “I am fine. I have no problem of blood pressure or sugar level. It was just lack of oxygen that added to the discomfort. I thank all my well-wishers.”

The minister’s personal assistant said: “Gadkari was doing fine. As scheduled, he traveled to Shirdi after recovering from his illness. He visited the Saibaba temple. Later, he flew to his home town, Nagpur.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android