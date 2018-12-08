Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari faints at convocation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public function held in Ahmednagar on Friday.

He was at the convocation of an agriculture university when he felt uneasy and failed to stand up during the National Anthem.

A video grab of the event shows Governor C Vidhyasagar Rao, who was nearby, handing him a piece of chocolate and some water. After a while, the Union minister for road transport and highways and shipping regained his composure and stood up. But he fell then back in the chair.

The minister was later examined by a doctor. He remained on stage for about 10 minutes.

“I felt giddy due to heat and suffocation. It was due to lack of oxygen. The pandal was air-tight. I was wearing a (silk) convocation robe, which made me uneasy,” Gadkari said. Shortly after he recovered, the minister said: “I am fine. I have no problem of blood pressure or sugar level. It was just lack of oxygen that added to the discomfort. I thank all my well-wishers.”

The minister’s personal assistant said: “Gadkari was doing fine. As scheduled, he traveled to Shirdi after recovering from his illness. He visited the Saibaba temple. Later, he flew to his home town, Nagpur.”