Mumbai: Nirbhaya team finds 8-year-old lost girl, reunites her with family through social media

The Nirbhaya team from Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali (east) found an 8-year-old girl who had gone missing from her residence in Malwani in Malad (west) and reunited her with her family.

The girl hails from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai a few days ago to stay with her uncle. “She did not like it here and wanted to return to UP. So she left home around 9 am and got lost,” said Aanandrao Haake, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

The Nirbhaya teams, which were formed this year after the Sakinaka rape and murder in September with the purpose of preventing crime against women and minor, spotted the girl wandering in Lokhandwala circle in Kandivali (east).

“She had left her Malwani home walking on Monday morning. When our Nirbhaya team found her around 11 am she just said she wanted to go to Allahabad. We then made use of our internal WhatsApp groups made to find missing persons and learnt a missing complaint was lodged with Malwani police on the same day. We verified all the details and reunited her with family by evening” added Haake.