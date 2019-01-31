Mumbai: 19-year-old held for knocking down two cops

A 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly knocking down two patrolling police officers on Napean Sea Road.

The police said the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Tuesday, when the officers were patrolling the Marine Drive promenade. The two officers, Ravindra Bhusal and Sharad Suravase, sustained leg and back injury, respectively. “They were heading north when the speeding bike hit them from behind,” said a police officer.

The accused, Rushabh Ramesh Seeyal, was driving at a high speed, due to which he lost control of his bike and rammed into the two officers, the police said. Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal (south region), who was also patrolling, came to know of the incident and informed the local police station.

The three were taken to GT hospital and discharged on Wednesday morning. “The youth was arrested after he was discharged. He has been booked on charges of negligent and rash driving. He was produced in court on Wednesday and has got bail,” said an officer.

Seeyal, a resident of Kalbadevi in Girgaon, is a student. The police said medical examination has revealed that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol.