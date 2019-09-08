Mumbai: Nine years on, man held in hit-and-run case

NINE YEARS after he allegedly ran over and killed a pedestrian in Mankhurd, a 31-year-old man was arrested from his Sion Koliwada residence on Saturday.

Nikhil Vijan was allegedly at the wheel of a Maruti Swift car when he knocked down 26-year-old Rajesh Padale, while he was walking across the Sion-Panvel Highway on January 25, 2010. The police said that Vijan had driven away without checking on the injured Padale, who later succumbed at a hospital.

A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving was registered at Mankhurd police station, but the police had been unable to track down the car. The police eventually filed an A-Summary report, admitting before a court that it had been unsuccessful in solving the case.

On Saturday, the Crime Branch Unit 7 received a tip-off about Vijan’s co-passenger staying at Antop Hill. The co-passenger lead the police to Vijan’s address in Sion Koliwada from where he was arrested. Vijan, the police said, had got the car repaired following the accident and sold it.

“In 2010, Vijan used to run a food distribution firm. At the time of the accident, he was accompanied by salesmen working for him. At present, he distributes soft drinks,” said Inspector Satish Taware.