Mumbai: Nine hurt as student loses control of car

The accused had rented the car from Bandra, police said. (Representational Image) The accused had rented the car from Bandra, police said. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old law student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly knocking down nine pedestrians in Dharavi when she accidentally applied the accelerator instead of the brake in the rented car she was driving. Two of the nine injured suffered serious injuries and were admitted at Sion Hospital.

The accused has been identified as Dhruva Jain, a first-year student of Government Law college, a resident of Kalbadevi, who had rented the car from Bandra, police said.

On Tuesday around 5pm, the accused, who was on her way to Bandra accompanied by two friends, lost control after driving for a while. She lost control and ran over nine people at Y-junction in Dharavi, police said.

A 29-year-old tailor, Sameer Khan and his wife Sajeeda were also injured in the accident.

Khan sustained a head injury and is still hospitalised, while Sajeeda was released after providing initial medical aid. The police said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of rash and negligent driving. She was later released on bail on Tuesday.

Police sub-inspector Nagesh Khune from Dharavi police station said, “Jain rented a car as her father did not let her drive their car. She had a valid license. However, after renting the car, they were driving around. While they were returning to Bandra, she lost control at Y-junction and rammed onto pedestrians.

