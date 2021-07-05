Mumbai: 9 held for beating cops after man they went to arrest falls off building, dies

Nine people were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a police party, after the accused they had gone to arrest in Bhiwandi fell off a building and died.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday, when personnel from the Gujarat and the Thane police went to arrest 38-year-old Jamil Ahmed Qureshi.

Qureshi was wanted in a case by the Gujarat police, where he had allegedly helped change the number plate of a vehicle. Around 3 pm on Friday, a group of about 10 policemen went to arrest him at his residence in Kasaiwada area in Nizampura, Bhiwandi, while other personnel waited outside the chawl.

According to the police, Qureshi, while trying to escape, jumped from the fourth floor and died. His relatives and local residents claimed the policemen had pushed him, and roughed them up.

A cop from a police team from Gujarat and Thane crime branch, that had gone to Bhiwandi to arrest an accused,was beaten up by an irate mob after the accused died by jumping off the fourth floor of a building in a bid to escape. See video.@IndianExpress @ie_mumbai pic.twitter.com/FlhOCLCWd8 — Jayprakash (@jaynaidu87) July 5, 2021

A video of the incident is circulating on social media platforms, where Qureshi’s family is seen crying next to his body while a police personnel is being beaten up.

“We have registered an FIR for rioting and assaulting public servants. We have arrested nine men so far. The accused was a history-sheeter,” said VC Dolas, senior police inspector of Nizampura police station.