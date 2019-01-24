Mumbai: Nine dogs found dead, poisoning suspected

Nine stray dogs were found dead in an under-construction plot on Mira Road last week. Police have filed a case against unknown persons and it is suspected that the dogs had been poisoned.

The residents of a slum colony on Mira Road east spotted the dogs on January 18 and informed local animal rights activist Vijaya Fernandes behind whose home the plot is located.

Fernandes then reported the deaths to Mira Road police station and unknown individuals have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Fernandes alleged that the men working at the construction site are the prime suspects. “In many construction site on Mira Road we have observed that men feed and raise dogs. But after some time, the dogs disappear,” she claimed, adding that she had informed the police about her suspicions.

An officer from Mira Road police station said that while prima facie it appeared that the dogs had been fed poison, a detailed post-mortem report is awaited. “We are making inquiries with local people and the workers and supervisors at the plot to trace the culprit,” said the officer.