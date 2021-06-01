Mumbai: Nine bidders shortlisted for CSMT revamp

An official said the redeveloped station will provide state-of-the-art amenities to passengers and enhance their travel experience.

A total of nine bidders have been shortlisted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC), a nodal agency for station redevelopment in India, for the redevelopment of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT).

The nine bidders were shortlisted after the IRSDC evaluated the Request for Quotation (RFQ) applications submitted by the bidders.

An official said the redeveloped station will provide state-of-the-art amenities to passengers and enhance their travel experience.

According to railway officials, IRSDC had invited quotations in August last year after ‘in-principle’ approval of Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) to redevelop CSMT railway station and transform it into an iconic city centre.

On 15 January, the IRSDC received a response from 10 developers and after evaluation, it shortlisted nine applications, which will be qualified for the next stage.

The shortlisted bidders are M/s Godrej Properties Limited, M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, M/s Oberoi Realty Limited, M/s ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pvt Ltd, M/s Adani Railways Transport Limited, M/s Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, M/s GMR Enterprises Private Limited, M/s Moribus Holdings Pte, Ltd and M/s BIF IV Infrastructure Holding DIFC Pvt Ltd.

“Nine firms have qualified the RFQ stage for the redevelopment of CSMT station. As the next step, IRSDC will float a Request for Proposal (RFP) soon to the qualified bidders. CSMT railway station redevelopment is one of our most ambitious projects and we at IRSDC are committed to transform the CSMT railway station into a state-of-the-art transport hub,” said SK Lohia, Managing Director and CEO, IRSDC

The official said the redevelopment cost of the station (mandatory cost) including the cost of financing and contingency is Rs 1,642 crore. The investment opportunity for redevelopment is on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis.

Up to 2.54 lakh sqm of built-up area is permitted for commercial development.

The project will be handed over to a private bidder, who will fund and undertake the development and the developer will be allowed to recover his investment through commercial development of the surrounding railway land for 60 years. Commercial space of 2.5 lakh sqm will be permitted for the development.

The revamped station will have new commercial spaces developed — including malls, shops and eateries — which will be monetised by the operator. Officials said the plan is to make CSMT a world-class station while restoring its heritage charm.

“The IRSDC will be a single window for approval of the master plan and building plans in consultation with local authorities in terms of power conferred under Section 11 of Railway Act, 1989,” said another official.