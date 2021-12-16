Mumbai: BMC to open night vaccination centres to increase second dose coverage

To boost the pace of vaccination in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened centers at night. The corporation will either have mobile teams or vaccination centres in all 24 administrative wards to cover the population who are yet to received their second doses.

The night centres will be operational from 6 pm to 10 pm, and will mainly be set up in crowded areas like railway stations, slums, construction sites or areas where there is poor vaccination rates. Officials said that from Tuesday, all wards will have at least one night vaccination centre.

Amid the threat of the new Covid-19 variant Omicronm the BMC has decided to speed up the second dose inoculation. According to data from the civic body, more than 80 per cent of the eligible population (92 lakh) has got both doses.

However, many are not able to get their shots since offices and business have started to their full strength. “The workers, hawkers, daily wagers, homeless are not getting time for vaccination. So, this initiative will help in covering those people,” said an official from the BMC.