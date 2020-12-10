Mumbai: Night temperature to stay above normal for 2 days

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is likely to remain above normal for the next 48 hours. (Representational)

Two days after the city’s temperature dropped to 17.8 degrees Celsius, this season’s lowest, Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed above normal temperature. On Wednesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 20.8 degrees Celsius, a three-degree rise from Monday’s 17.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature also continued to rise in the city. A large variation between minimum and the maximum temperature has been continuing since last week. At 5.30 pm, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, a variation of 16-degrees. Tuesday was the hottest December recorded in six years at 36.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal.

Similarly, the Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal while the maximum was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degree above normal.

Across the state, except Parbhani, the minimum temperature remained above normal on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is likely to remain above normal for the next 48 hours. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 21 and 34-35 degrees Celsius over the next five days in Mumbai. Parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada could expect a drop in day temperatures, IMD said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd