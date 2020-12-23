Mumbai night curfew: Police to seize vehicles, patrol roads

The Maharashtra government had on Monday announced a night curfew from Tuesday till January 5 to ensure there is no spike in Covid-19 cases during Christmas and New Year's Eve, when many people celebrate on the roads. (Representational)

In its attempt to enforce night curfew from Tuesday in full force, the Mumbai Police will man the streets at night and seize vehicles, as it used to in the first few months of the lockdown. The police will also ensure that no shops or establishments function beyond the stipulated time limits assigned by the government.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, “There will be strict enforcement of night curfew orders… soon orders under Section 144 (of CrPC) will be issued. In addition, personnel from local police stations will be out on the roads at night in full strength from Tuesday. Zonal DCPs have also asked to be on the streets in their respective zones at night.”

The Maharashtra government had on Monday announced a night curfew from Tuesday till January 5 to ensure there is no spike in Covid-19 cases during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when many people celebrate on the roads.

A senior officer said, “There are going to be increased nakabandis on the roads. Unless someone has an essential service pass, if people are spotted on the roads post 11 pm and before 6 am, their vehicles will be seized. We do not want people crowding roads at night and request them to celebrate at home.”

Another factor that has led to the night curfew has been the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in countries like the UK due to a new strain of coronavirus.

An IPS officer said, “While there will be no unnecessary use of force, we will be firm in implementing these orders. It is essential that people realise that measures are being put in place keeping in mind their own safety.”

As curfew begins from 11 pm, hotels to ring in New Year at 10.30 pm

Mumbai: A day after the state government announced night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am till January 5, hotels and restaurants in Mumbai on Tuesday said they would usher in the New Year an hour-and-a-half early.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has asked its members to not let the decision disrupt the industry by ringing in the year by 10.30 pm. The association said that the celebrations will be aligned with Thailand virtually to ring in the year early.

After the government’s announcement on Monday, many from the hospitality sector had said that the decision would impact the industry, which has already suffered financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mumbai will continue to celebrate albeit a little earlier… we will ensure that all norms and safety measures are adhered to and those who want to celebrate the New Year, will get that experience as well,” said Sherry Bhatia, president of the association.

Pre-pandemic, hotels and restaurants in the city usually organised events on New Year’s Eve and were allowed to remain open till the wee hours of the morning.

Before the curfew was imposed, hotels were allowed to be kept open till 11.30 pm. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.