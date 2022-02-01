Covid cases declining, Mumbai lifts night curfew; restaurants, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

With Covid-19 cases declining on a steady basis, the Mumbai administration on Tuesday decided to lift night curfew and ease a few other restrictions.

As per an order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, restaurants, theatres can now operate again at 50 per cent capacity.

“There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m.,” the order said.

“Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per normal timing before, while amusement and theme parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of operational capacity,” it said.

“Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazaars to remain open as per normal timing,” the order read.

The order by the civic body also directed that marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of ground or banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower.



In the revised guidelines for sports events, the municipal body said that “only 25 per cent audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangement. Standing and movable crowd must be avoided.”

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 960 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total number of related deaths to 16,623. However, the cases have declined in Maharashtra and Mumbai significantly.

#Maharashtra #COVID19 Updates for today *⃣New Cases – 14,372

*⃣Recoveries – 30,093

*⃣Deaths – 94

*⃣Active Cases – 1,91,524

*⃣Total Cases till date – 77,35,481

*⃣Total Recoveries till date – 73,97,352

*⃣Total Deaths till date – 1,42,705

*⃣Tests till date – 7,47,82,391 (1/5)🧵 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) February 1, 2022

The state on Tuesday recorded 14,372 new Covid-19 infections and 94 deaths. Active Coronavirus cases in the state is at 1,91,524.