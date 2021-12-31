Mumbai Covid curbs: No entry to beaches, parks, promenades between 5 pm and 5 am till Jan 15

The Mumbai Police on Friday imposed a curfew prohibiting entry to beaches, grounds, promenades, parks and other similar public places in the city between 5 pm and 5 am till January 15 to prevent further spread of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant as the cases have seen a sudden spike in the city over the last couple of weeks.

However, restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to continue operating at 50 per cent capacity.

The order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was issued by Chaitanya S, DCP (operations) and spokesperson from Mumbai Police, on Friday with immediate effect. Any person contravening this order shall be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

Late on Thursday night, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) added further restrictions on marriages, gatherings, or programme of any social, cultural, political or religious kind, allowing only 50 persons at attendance. In case of last rites, only 20 persons will be allowed to attend. The police said FIRs will be registered on any violation of the order issued by the MCGM.

The MCGM had earlier prohibited any New Year Party in any closed or open areas till January 7 and banned assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am throughout public places.