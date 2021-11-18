Mumbai: Three Nigerians among five arrested from Delhi for duping doctor of Rs 13.5 lakh

FIVE PERSONS including three Nigerians have been arrested from New Delhi by the cyber cell of Mumbai police for allegedly duping a 51-year-old doctor from the western suburbs to the tune of Rs 13.59 lakh.

The police said the gang had approached her through a fake profile on Facebook, where they posed as a doctor from Italy and subsequently under the pretext of sending gifts, allegedly conned her into paying the amount.

According to police officials, the incident took place between May and June.

The police said the victim received a friend request from a profile named Marco Kelvin Lucas. “As the bio read that he is a doctor from Italy, she accepted the request following which the two started chatting,” said an officer.

Later, through the fake profile, they alleged that they were sending her 85,000 Euros, watches and handbags after which one of their female accomplices reached out to her claiming that the bag containing these valuables had been seized.

“Under the pretext of paying custom duty fees, custom penalty, insurance fee and conversion procedure fee, the frauds made her pay Rs 13.59 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police Rashmi Karandikar.

The woman had then submitted a complaint. A case was registered under relevant sections of cheating and cheating by impersonation.

“With the help of technical evidence, they managed to trace one of the culprits, identified as Pankaj Singh (24),” added Karandikar.

During the course of his interrogation, names of other culprits were identified who were also arrested from Delhi.



The police said that the four other accused arrested in the case have been identified as Chijjioke Desmond Iheka (38), Kelechi Jonathan Dike (44) Chidozie Morris (35) and Sarfaraz Ansari (35).

Following their arrest, the police seized 25 mobile phones, four laptops, one tablet (phone and 10 debit cards.

An officer said, “We have learnt that they had similarly created several profiles on Facebook while they have duped several persons using similar modus operandi. We are trying to identify the victims and subsequently we will check whether the complaint is made at the concerned police station as it will help us in detecting more cases.”