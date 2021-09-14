scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Mumbai: Nigerian national arrested with 550 gm of mephedrone

The Worli unit of ANC received a tip-off about a Nigerian coming to deliver mephedrone at Sewri-Wadala road on Sunday evening.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 1:56:14 am
The man is part of a gang of Nigerian nationals that supplies drugs to the city.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a Nigerian national in Mumbai on Sunday while seizing 550 grams of mephedrone, worth Rs 55 lakh, from him. The accused has been identified as Uche Ihuarulam (31).

The Worli unit of ANC received a tip-off about a Nigerian coming to deliver mephedrone at Sewri-Wadala road on Sunday evening. Accordingly, the unit laid a trap and detained Ihuarulam. “On conducting a search, we found 550 gm of mephedrone on him and arrested him,” the officer said.

The officer added that during his interrogation, they found that Ihuarulam had been staying in India for the last three years and is part of a gang of Nigerian nationals that supplies drugs to the city.

The officer alleged that in the last few months, there have been several cases of narcotics, especially mephedrone, being smuggled into Mumbai by gangs of Nigerian nationals residing in Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar. “We are keeping an eye on these gangs that supply narcotics to the city.”

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, too, on Monday said that following the rape and murder of a homeless woman in Sakinaka recently, besides taking other measures for women safety, the police was going to take preventive action against drug users and those supplying narcotics to the city.

