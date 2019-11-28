Mumbai: NIA submits third supplementary chargesheet against Majeed

NIA said Areeb Majeed was arrested in November 2014. (File photo) NIA said Areeb Majeed was arrested in November 2014. (File photo)

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted its third supplementary chargesheet against Areeb Majeed, the Kalyan-based youth who is alleged to have travelled to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State in 2014. The chargesheet has statements of over 10 witnesses including immigration officers at Iraq, where Majeed and three others had travelled along with a group for pilgrimage.

The statements confirm that the four were allowed entry into Baghdad on May 26, 2014, legally. The immigration officers have, in their statements, confirmed that they had verified their passports and allowed them entry on a tourist visa for the pilgrimage. The NIA claims that Majeed, Aman Tandel, Fahad Sheikh and Saheem Tank had separated from the travel group and joined the IS. It further claims that Majeed was arrested after he returned to the country with ulterior motives. Majeed denies the allegations stating that his return was facilitated by the NIA with officials of the Indian Consulate in Turkey.

The chargesheet also includes a report from the state forensic science laboratory on a video downloaded by the probe agency in 2018, showing activity of the IS with the three other missing youth seen in it. The report says that the footage from the video verified with the photographs of the three youth on their travel documents confirms their presence, while stating that Majeed is not seen in it.

Meanwhile, documents received from the MEA by the NIA were also submitted to the special court. Earlier this year, the court had issued notices to the Consul General of India, Istanbul, and the MEA after allowing Majeed’s plea seeking documents, claiming arrangements for his return were made through them. The documents include payment made to a travel agency for his air ticket for November 27, 2014 and payment for his stay in a hotel before his return on November 26, 2014.

Majeed is facing trial for sections including punishment for terrorist act, conspiracy and Section 125 of the Indian Penal Code for waging war against any Asiatic power in alliance with the government of India. While the special court rejected his bail in September, an appeal is pending before the Bombay High Court.

