Friday, May 13, 2022
Mumbai: NIA arrests 2 aides of Dawood, Shakeel, to be produced in court today

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 13, 2022 10:52:50 am
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two Mumbai-based alleged associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Chhota Shakeel, who were handling the former’s illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) and will be produced before the NIA special court on Friday for seeking their police custody for investigation.

The arrests were made in connection with raids conducted by the NIA in and around Mumbai on Monday. Several persons, including Shakeel’s brother-in-law, have been called in for questioning.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan. He is involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and terrorist activities.

